Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) to Attend 14th Annual Texas Association of Hostage Negotiator (TAHN) Conference

Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) leaders in the research, development, and production of innovative Crisis Response Equipment will be attending the 14th Annual Texas Association of Hostage Negotiator (TAHN) Conference. This year’s conference is being held November 12th-16th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Addison, TX. Some of the topics that will be discussed at this year’s conference include:

Negotiating with the Mentally Ill

Current Trends in Street Drugs

Media Relations During Prolonged Incidents

Street Gangs- A Look into the Lifestyle

The Negotiator’s Toolbox III

Mobile Command Post Static Display

Several High Profile Hostage/Barricade Incident Reviews

Negotiating with the Elderly

Negotiation Position Papers

Personality Disorders

An Overview of Psychological Profiling

Terrorism Update

TAHN Conference attendees can also look forward to visiting ETGI’s booth to learn more about several of their newly released Crisis Response Equipment technologies, including:

The Direct-Link LifeLine™ Series Crisis Response System

The Wireless Remote Audio Perimeter Sharing (WRAPS™) System

The Range Hailer™ Wireless Communications System

The Bluetooth Enhanced Landline Link (BELL™)

The Universal Bluetooth® Link

Advanced C-RAID™ Technologies

Much, much, more

To learn more about TAHN and download conference registration materials, please visit: www.tahn.org

To learn more about ETGI’s equipment and services, please visit: www.etgi.us.