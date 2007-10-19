Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) to Attend 14th Annual Texas Association of Hostage Negotiator (TAHN) Conference
Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI) leaders in the research, development, and production of innovative Crisis Response Equipment will be attending the 14th Annual Texas Association of Hostage Negotiator (TAHN) Conference. This year’s conference is being held November 12th-16th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Addison, TX. Some of the topics that will be discussed at this year’s conference include:
- Negotiating with the Mentally Ill
- Current Trends in Street Drugs
- Media Relations During Prolonged Incidents
- Street Gangs- A Look into the Lifestyle
- The Negotiator’s Toolbox III
- Mobile Command Post Static Display
- Several High Profile Hostage/Barricade Incident Reviews
- Negotiating with the Elderly
- Negotiation Position Papers
- Personality Disorders
- An Overview of Psychological Profiling
- Terrorism Update
TAHN Conference attendees can also look forward to visiting ETGI’s booth to learn more about several of their newly released Crisis Response Equipment technologies, including:
- The Direct-Link LifeLine™ Series Crisis Response System
- The Wireless Remote Audio Perimeter Sharing (WRAPS™) System
- The Range Hailer™ Wireless Communications System
- The Bluetooth Enhanced Landline Link (BELL™)
- The Universal Bluetooth® Link
- Advanced C-RAID™ Technologies
- Much, much, more
To learn more about TAHN and download conference registration materials, please visit: www.tahn.org
To learn more about ETGI’s equipment and services, please visit: www.etgi.us.