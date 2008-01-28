ETGI Announces 2008 New York Association of Hostage Negotiators (NYAHN) Training Seminar

NYAHN 3rd Annual Training Seminar being Held May 21st-23rd, 2008 in Rochester NY

This year’s seminar is being held May 21st-23rd, 2008 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rochester, NY and will highlight the following speakers:

Lt. Jack Cambria: NYPD Hostage Negotiation Team Commander case review of the 31 hour Hamlin Standoff in Rochester, NY.

Dr. Thomas Strentz: Author of "Psychological Aspects of Crisis Negotiations" lecture on Negotiations Principles and Terrorism Updates from the FBI.

Dr. Wayman Mullins: author of "Crisis Negotiations"

Much, much, more!

