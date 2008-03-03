ETGI Announces Crisis Negotiators Field Guide Developed Specifically for Hostage/Crisis Negotiators Field Operations

The Crisis Negotiators Field Guide was compiled and published to provide the trained Hostage/Crisis Negotiator with a quick reference to refresh previous training on the guiding principles used at the scene of a crisis incident. The material contained in this guide is based partly on the training and experiences of its author, Mike Goergen, as both a practicing crisis negotiator and as an instructor of negotiations. A majority of the book’s principles and guidelines were developed and advanced by the Federal Bureau of Investigation through its Crisis Negotiation Unit, part of the Critical Incident Response Group in Quantico, Virginia.

