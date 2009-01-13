FreeLinc Releases HT1250/Professional Series Radio Adapter

Orem, Utah – March 19, 2008 – FreeLinc, the pioneer and market leader in secure wireless capabilities, announced today the release of its latest product, the FreeLinc wireless adapter for the Motorola HT1250 Professional Series radios. The Motorola HT1250 Professional Series is one of the most widely used radios in the world. With the release of this adapter, FreeLinc provides HT1250 users access to its entire line of wireless products. HT1250 users can now take advantage of

FreeLinc’s secure wireless accessories including the:

• FreeMotion 200 wireless headset

• FreeMic 200 wireless speaker microphone

• FreeLinc wireless Dual Muffs

FreeLinc also announces the completion of its move to US production facilities. FreeLinc’s

products are “Made in America”. Mr Anthony Sutera, CEO, FreeLinc stated, “We are thrilled to have completed the development of the HT1250 adapter and bring to market a solution that has been long demanded by the HT1250 two-way radio user. Many of these users work in hazardous conditions and the ability to get rid of

the cord is a tremendous safety advantage. Our engineering is world class and they continue to provide, with the release of this product, the finest products in the industry. Of course, we are proud to have completed the production steps for Made in America products”. Sgt. Donald Graham, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland, TX who utilizes FreeLinc’s patented wireless products stated, “I have experienced extreme delight and satisfaction with this product. Not having a cord, from your two-way radio and microphone, has allowed easier movement and freedom and with every day duties, I worked every shift while using the FreeLinc system and never encountered any problems. The clarity and functions have been essential with my job. FreeLinc has designed a microphone which is rugged and durable for every day activities. The system has been put through a strenuous test”.



About FreeLinc

FreeLinc, founded in 2003, is the largest secure wireless capabilities company in the industry. Its patented product capabilities use the latest generation of near-field magnetic induction (NFMI) technology enabling highly reliable, secure communications. FreeLinc’s communications capabilities are of special interest to the military because of its inherent security, non-RF protocols, low power consumption, and spectrum usage advantages. For more information about FreeLinc, please visit the company’s website at www.FreeLinc.com.