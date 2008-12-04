3COM Certifies 911 Enable’s Emergency Gateway

911 Enable becomes first E911 solutions provider to successfully complete interoperability testing with 3COM VCX phone systems

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Dec. 2, 2008) - 911 Enable, the leading provider of E911 solutions for IP-PBX systems, today announced that its award-winning Emergency Gateway appliance has earned 3COM certification. The Emergency Gateway was compliance-tested by 3COM for compatibility with version 7 of its VCX IP-PBX system.

The Emergency Gateway is an on-site appliance which helps organizations simplify 911 management while meeting their state and local E911 regulations. Its key features include automatic IP phone tracking, on-site security desk notification, and extensive auditing and reporting capabilities. The Emergency Gateway is also used to securely communicate with the 911 Enable Emergency Routing Service (ERS). With an infrastructure that is connected to over 5,000 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) nationwide, the ERS delivers emergency calls to the appropriate PSAP based on the caller’s geographic location. Together, the EGW and ERS represent the only solution of its kind, capable of supporting 3COM’s most advanced unified communications features.

“We are very exited about the opportunities presented by working with 3Com,” said Lev Deich, director of 911 Enable. “The Emergency Gateway allows enterprises to manage 911 services centrally, and is the perfect compliment to 3Com’s advanced IP telephony solutions for remote branch offices and teleworkers. By choosing 911 Enable as its preferred 911 vendor, 3Com is recognizing the value of providing emergency solutions that enhance functionality, reduce costs and improve safety and security.”

3COM customers and resellers can enquire about 911 Enable solutions through their local 3Com representative, or may contact 911 Enable directly at 1-877-862-2835.

About 911 Enable®

911 Enable is the industry leading provider of E911 solutions for IP-PBX systems, having deployed its solutions in organizations of all sizes across the US and Canada, including several Fortune 500 companies. 911 Enable offers the widest E911 coverage in the industry and leverages this connectivity to bring breakthrough location management technologies to the IP telephony market. Custom solutions for today’s leading equipment manufacturers such as Cisco, Avaya and Nortel help to ensure quick and easy integration. For more information about 911 Enable, call 1-877-862-2835 or visit www.911Enable.com.

