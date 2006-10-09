C-AT Enhances Communications Interoperability for Large Scale Multi-Agency Emergency Response

Added radio talk groups aid collaboration amongst State, Local, and Federal mutual aid

Reston, VA – To support the need for agencies to have a coordinated response to large scale disasters which complies with the National Incident Management System (NIMS), Communications-Applied Technology has developed the “ICRI-4TG”, an interoperability device that creates up to four (4) independent talk groups, allowing 1st responders the ability to talk and collaborate on-scene, and reach back to command despite using incompatible radio equipment.

The ICRI-4TG, like all “Incident Commanders’ Radio InterfaceTM” (ICRI) models, is designed for simplicity and ease of use, functioning without the operational complexity of computers or keypads.

First deliveries of the ICRI-4TG will be to the National Capital Region Radio Cache, which was created to provide 1st responders across jurisdictions and disciplines to have interoperable communications in the event of large scale emergencies, whether due to terrorism or natural disasters.

Currently in use by hundreds of civilian and military agencies nationally, the ICRI™ permits public safety officers to rapidly interconnect a combination of up to ten different agency radios, cell, satellite, and landline phones in an interoperability network, creating voice connections in minutes without the need for special training, computer interfaces, or technical assistance.

With a radio from each agency cabled to it, Incident Commanders use the ICRI’s intuitive, simple rotary switches to divide networks into four independent “talk groups,” separating special teams and agencies into task-specific “talk nets”. The ICRI provides radio cross-band (VHF, UHF, 800MHz), cross platform (digital/analog, trunked/talk-around, AM/FM), and VoIP capability for operations where command and control is needed for a wide range of responders.

The 4 Talk Group ICRIs come in the following configurations:

10-port, console or rack-mountable ICRI for fixed or mobile SUV-type mobile command or emergency operation center. Supports up to eleven radios, one telephone/cellular phone/satellite phone and four “talk groups.” This version takes up on “3U” (5.25”) in a standard equipment rack. A vehicle intercom system for the vehicle, also manufactured by C-AT, can be mated to the ICRI.

10-port, portable ICRI that supports up to eleven radios, and telephone/cellular/satellite phone links and four “talk groups.” Several VoIP options are available. Designed for operation without external power sources, this ICRI will operate under full “load” for 24 hours with 16 “AA” batteries. High intensity drug traffic areas and Customs and Border Protection operations were the focus for this version’s development.

These ICRI also functions as rapidly field-able “repeater,” for linking communications back to remotely located command and control personnel, and can be used to extend communications into poor RF areas, such as subway tunnels, airports, and high-rises, where search and rescue teams need to maneuver.

Each ICRI 4-Talk Group configuration includes a selection of power options, radio interface cables and transit case. C-AT provides a standard 5 year warranty to cover parts, labor and shipping costs, technical and installation support and optional user designated site training.

About Communications-Applied Technology (C-AT):

C-AT is a veteran-owned, small business that designs and manufactures the ICRI, radios, and intercoms for military, public safety, and commercial organizations.

Public safety and military agencies across the U.S. have selected ICRIs for the simplicity of operation in supporting their field activities. US Northern Command (Northcom) chose the ICRI as one of three technologies of 49 trialed at the “Coalition Warrior Interoperability Demonstration 2005” for enabling interoperability amongst civilian and military agencies for homeland security and defense.

For more information, call 1-800-229-3925 or visit www.c-at.com