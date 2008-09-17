Radio IP Software Recognized for Excellence in Delivering Advanced IP Data Capabilities to the Global TETRA Network Community

Leading Mobile VPN receives 2008 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for improving performance of TETRA wireless networks

Montreal, QC—Radio IP Software, Inc., leader in mission-critical Mobile VPN solutions and member of the TETRA MoU Association, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen as the recipient of the 2008 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for its Radio IP MTG™ software. The Award recognizes the company’s innovative technology in the field of IP-based communications for the public safety sector. The Award is presented each year to the company who demonstrates excellence in new research that has resulted in innovation that contributes significantly to an industry.

Radio IP MTG improves the transmission of IP data over TETRA (TErrestrial Trunked RAdio) networks via its patented Optimized TCP/IP protocol technology. Laboratory tests have proven that using Radio IP MTG can improve a TETRA network’s performance up to 154 times faster, depending on the file type. With their newfound ability to utilize data-intense IP applications on their low-bandwidth networks that were traditionally reserved for voice communication, TETRA users are now able to realize the full potential of their infrastructure.

“Radio IP Software provides an ideal solution to the unique communications challenges faced by public safety agencies,” says Arun Nirmal, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. “Its Mobile VPN helps them to leverage mission-critical applications such as computer-aided dispatch, biometric and criminal records over their dedicated TETRA network all while facilitating multi-network interoperability with complementary broadband or cellular connections when available. The result is especially crucial during emergency situations since public safety agencies are now able to carry out urgent data communications while on-the-move.”

In the public safety sector, Radio IP MTG enables mobile data users to combine WiFi, WiMAX, satellite and other wireless networks to their existing TETRA infrastructures. As users travel, the software seamlessly switches between networks while maintaining a continuous, reliable and secure connection.

“Radio IP Software is honored to be acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan as an innovative leader in Mobile VPN software solutions,” said Michel Guay, President, Radio IP Software. “At a time when we are accelerating our expansion into EMEA, this recognition underscores our commitment to mission-critical customers thereby providing innovation technology that improves TETRA network performance and communications capabilities.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, partners with clients to accelerate their growth. The company’s TEAM Research, Growth Consulting and Growth Team Membership™ empower clients to create a growth-focused culture that generates, evaluates and implements effective growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan employs over 45 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses and the investment community from more than 30 offices on six continents. For more information about Frost & Sullivan’s Growth Partnership Services, visit http://www.awards.frost.com.

About Radio IP Software

More than 400 organizations worldwide have installed Radio IP Software’s wireless connectionware products since the company was established in 1998. Privately-held Radio IP Software’s feature-rich family of applications, including its flagship Radio IP MTG product, helps companies and agencies overcome the performance and connectivity challenges inherent to wireless networks. The result is faster mission response time and increased productivity through connection reliability and enhanced network security and performance. Radio IP Software supports legacy and new high-speed broadband networks enabling mobile users to seamlessly roam in a diverse range of public and private wireless network environments integrating all networks under a single interoperable TCP/IP standard. Ideally suited for organizations whose geographically-dispersed mobile workforces depend on mission-critical and safety-critical data, Radio IP Software’s customers are largely in the public safety, utility, military and transportation sectors. For more information, visit the company web site at www.radio-ip.com.