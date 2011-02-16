TASER International Receives Two International Orders

Scottsdale, Ariz. – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), today announced significant follow-on orders of TASER® X26™ and ADVANCED TASER® M26™ electronic control devices (ECDs) and related accessories from two international customers.

The first order received provided 530 TASER X26 ECDs with 2850 TASER® cartridges and 530 TASER® Cam™ units. The second order received provided 2080 ADVANCED TASER® M26™ ECDs with 35,110 TASER® cartridges. Further customer information is not being released at this time. It is anticipated that these orders will ship in the First Quarter of 2011.

More information and photos of the TASER X26 and the ADVANCED TASER M26 ECDs are available at: http://www.taser.com/products/law/Pages/default.aspx and http://www.taserbranding.com.

