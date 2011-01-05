TASER Tackles Distracted Driving Epidemic with Safety Solutions to Help Consumers Stay Focused While Driving

TASER unveils Protector™ safe driver system at CES 2011

Scottsdale, Ariz. and Las Vegas, Nev. – TASER International, Inc. (Nasdaq:TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life, announces the retail availability of a new safety solution for families, the Protector™ safe driver system. While TASER is widely known for providing less lethal capabilities to the law enforcement community, the company also provides solutions to everyday consumers who want effective options for self-defense and family protection. The Protector safe driver system extends TASER’s family safety capabilities to cover the important issue of staying focused while driving. The product will be available for sale for the first time during the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that runs from January 6-10 in Las Vegas, NV.

In 2008, nearly 6,000 people were killed in more than 500,000 vehicle crashes related to distracted driving according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Through the use of innovative technology, the Protector safe driver system enables families to prevent cell-phone related driving distractions, foster responsible driving behaviors, and have the information necessary to take action in emergency situations.

“There is no doubt that distracted driving is a problem that has now reached epidemic levels on our roads and highways,” said Rick Smith, CEO and cofounder of TASER International. “We are in the business of protecting lives – and through the development of technologies like the Protector safe driver system, we want to empower families with the right tools to curb distracted driving.”

How Does the Protector Safe Driver System Work?

The safe driver system consists of a hardware device in the car (the base unit), paired with a handset application on the phone (the distraction management software), and configuration of options, alerts and settings over the web (done through the console software). All three components have their own unique means of communication, allowing the Protector safe driver system to ‘verify’ that the full system is in place and functioning properly, and giving you peace of mind knowing that your family is safe behind the wheel.

• The base unit can be easily installed into a vehicle via the OBD II port, and whenever the vehicle is running, the base unit will emit a Bluetooth signal.

• The distraction management software gets installed onto the driver’s smart-phone (the software is currently available for Android 2.2+ and BlackBerry 5.0+ phones.)

• When the distraction management software recognizes the signal from the Protector base unit, it locks down the phone, so that only approved functionality can be accessed.

• Parents or account administrators will have the ability to decide whether or not handset and/or hands free calling is permitted.

• Texting, emailing, web surfing, and all other functionality that requires eyes, hands, and attention are never permitted when locked mode is engaged.

In addition to preventing distracted driving behavior, the safe driver system provides safe driving reports, based on configurable rules, and real-time vehicle location and status information. With these functions, parents or administrator will be able to see where the car is whenever needed, so that if the driver ever has a problem, information on where they are and how to get to them is available immediately.

Available for retail today, the highly anticipated Protector safe driver system by TASER can be purchased online at www.Protector.com for $249.95 and a monthly service subscription.

To emphasize its commitment to providing technology solutions, TASER is also taking a proactive stance on the distracted driving issue by organizing national awareness efforts. In November 2010, TASER held the Arizona Distracted Driving Youth Summit (AZDDYS) on the campus of Arizona State University, where hundreds of high school and college students rallied around their experiences with distracted driving and discussed solutions to help curb the growing problem.

Come visit TASER at CES in the South Hall at Booth #36206. To schedule media interviews and requests for more information about Protector, please contact Audrey Craipain at TASER_PR@ShiftComm.com.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc., (NYSE: TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that prevent conflict and protect life More than 15,500 public safety agencies in 40 countries rely on TASER electronic control devices (ECDs) to help protect and serve. TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too; providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 225,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.