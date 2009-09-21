Alvarion® Showcases Public Safety Technology at ASIS International Security Show

Live Demo of New 802.16e WiMAXTM All-Outdoor Solution for Public Safety and Homeland Security

ASIS International’s 55th Annual Seminar and Exhibits

Anaheim, Calif.--(Business Wire)--Alvarion Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALVR), the world’s leading provider of WiMAX and wireless broadband solutions, will be exhibiting at ASIS International the company’s recently announced and industry’s first 802.16e WiMAX all-in-one, all-outdoor solution for the 4.9 GHz and 5.1 GHz license-exempt market. Alvarion will demonstrate live how the new BreezeMAX® Extreme 5000 solution’s high-scalability, flexibility and robust performance enables broadband applications for safe cities, protection of critical assets and homeland security.

In addition, Alvarion will host profit-enhancing VAR workshops on the morning of Sept. 23 at the Anabella Hotel. The workshop will feature training and demonstrate the value of broadband wireless to value-added resellers and its customers, and highlight how to shorten sales cycles and increase profits.

WHAT: Alvarion at ASIS International

WHEN: Sept. 21-24, 2009

WHERE: Booth #2261, Anaheim Convention Center

WHY: Live demo of wireless video surveillance solutions for public safety and homeland security, and Ashish Sharma, VP of Corporate Communications, speaking on enhancing public safety with wireless video surveillance

“One of the most recent challenges security professionals are facing today is the deployment of viable, cost-effective standard security network infrastructures over multiple sites,” said Tzvika Friedman, president and CEO of Alvarion. “The new BreezeMAX Extreme 5000 solution provides a leading standard-based wireless solution for not only a video surveillance network, but also supports a complete converged public safety solution combining video surveillance, first responders and other remote sensor technologies.”

Attendees can learn more in “Enhancing Public Safety with Wireless Video Surveillance Solutions” session with Ashish Sharma, VP of Corporate Communications of Alvarion, and Brad Silvernail CEO of Carolina Security, on Monday, Sept. 21 at 11:00 a.m. PT in the Solution Theater in Hall C, booth #3963.

Key features of the BreezeMAX Extreme 5000:

-Carrier-class 802.16e WiMAX for 4.9 GHz and 3.1 GHz bands for public safety and homeland security

-All-in-one, all outdoor solution for rapid, zero footprint deployments

-Leverages WiMAX 802.16e quality of service for enhanced and swift delivery of triple play services

-Optimized real-time video handling with powerful interference mitigation techniques

-Designed to fit – efficient delivery of broadband applications to any environment

About Alvarion

Alvarion (NASDAQ: ALVR) is the largest WiMAX pure-player with the most extensive WiMAX customer base and over 250 commercial deployments around the globe. Committed to growing the WiMAX market, the company offers solutions for a wide range of frequency bands supporting a variety of business cases. Through its OPEN WiMAX strategy, superior IP and OFDMA know-how, and ability to deploy end-to-end turnkey WiMAX projects, Alvarion is shaping the new wireless broadband experience (www.alvarion.com).

