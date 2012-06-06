Cassidian Communications Releases Latest Management Information System, Aurora 2.0, Designed for 9-1-1 Call Centers

• Significant enhancements available to improve call center efficiencies with information gathering and reporting

• 9-1-1 call takers and call center management both benefit from the improved features and functionality

TEMECULA, Calif.— Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, announces the latest release of the company’s next generation management information system (MIS), Aurora®. The Aurora 2.0 solution includes new features and enhancements with significant performance benefits designed to increase operational efficiencies and improve critical decision making in single- and multi-site 9-1-1 agencies.

“The new Aurora 2.0 solution has benefits for both the call takers who use the software on a daily basis and the management team that needs to report on call metrics and staffing levels,” said Jeff Cicillian, 9-1-1 Director, Lake County, Ind., which is among the first users of the upgraded version. “The call takers like the redesigned user interface, as it’s more responsive and they can tailor the desktop for their specific needs. I like this latest version as it allows me to analyze our call center data from all our sites in a more concise and customizable manner.”

The Aurora 2.0 solution’s functionality for hosted 9-1-1 call centers, such as with Lake County, allows for consolidated reporting across multiple geo-diverse call centers. Managers can then segment the data for each site to protect secure information on a single computer telephony integration (CTI) platform collected and reported through a single Aurora 2.0 server. This allows each site to view only its data; or, if configured, regional data across multiple sites.

The Aurora 2.0 solution also offers a number of 9-1-1 specific key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the performance and efficiencies of the call center, including a numerical rating of how a call center, call taker or asset is performing. A number of new, advanced reports will contrast login durations, ready times and call taker efficiencies for increased management effectiveness.

“Whether your agency has one call center or is responsible for multiple call centers, the Aurora 2.0 solution can be customized to provide you with the metrics needed to accurately report on your center’s performance,” said Dave Wilson, product line management director, Cassidian Communications.

Additional features include normalizing categories for filtering of reports; simplified ad-hoc reporting; improved responsiveness and reporting capabilities with Microsoft’s Analysis Services; the ability to have a single Aurora server at a local site when only a single backup site’s information is being collected; multi-site involvement of calls with complex scenarios; and additional advanced reporting options.

The 18 public safety answering points (PSAPs) and one Mobile Command Center in Lake County are equipped with 57 total call taking positions, to field the more than one million calls it receives annually. Each site is equipped with the Sentinel® Patriot® call processing solution, the ORION™ Vela® mapping solution and the Aurora 2.0 solution.

Located in the northwest corner of Indiana, Lake County is the second most populous county in the state and has a large industrial base. As part of the Chicago metropolitan area, the county PSAPs are responsible for receiving incoming emergency and administrative calls, as well as dispatching for several police, fire and EMS agencies, and the coroner’s office.

Cassidian Communications continues to serve clients ranging from public safety operations to Fortune 1000 corporations to federal agencies. Collectively, the company has more than 40 years of experience deploying 9-1-1 call processing solutions, notification solutions and first responder digital trunked radio networks.

About Cassidian Communications

As the largest and most trusted source of mission critical communications solutions, Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, is leading the way in standards-based NG9-1-1 call center applications, notification solutions and services, and P25 land mobile radio systems. For more information, visit www.CassidianCommunications.com.

About EADS North America

EADS North America is the U.S.-based operation of EADS, a global leader in aerospace, defense, and related services. EADS contributes more than $12 billion to the U.S. economy annually and supports over 220,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers. EADS North America, headquartered in Herndon, Va., offers a broad array of advanced solutions to meet U.S. military and commercial requirements, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, homeland security systems, public safety communications, defense electronics and avionics, and threat detection systems. For more information visit www.eadsnorthamerica.com.