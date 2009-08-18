City of Aurora, Illinois, Selects Harris Corporation’s 700/800 MHz OpenSky Digital Radio System for Public Safety Radio Network

Aurora Chooses State-of-the-Art Interoperable Radio System to Improve Public Safety Communications for Large-Scale Incident Coordination and Day-To-Day Activities

LAS VEGAS, NV/BOSTON, MA, — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, has been selected by the City of Aurora, Illinois, the second largest city in the state, to implement an IP-based (Internet Protocol) 700/800 MHz OpenSky(r) communication system for its first responders. The OpenSky system will improve in-building and outdoor coverage for law enforcement and other public safety personnel across Aurora’s 40 square miles, and the neighboring City of Naperville, Illinois, which has also purchased an OpenSky system.

“The taxpayers of Aurora have entrusted us to find a digital radio system that not only meets the communication needs of first responders, but also provides the best long-term value for their money. OpenSky meets both those requirements,” said Ted Beck, chief technology officer, City of Aurora. “We worked closely with both Naperville and Harris to design a network that is ideal for our public safety personnel, and we can’t wait to have it operational and benefiting our community.”

The Cities of Aurora and Naperville are part of the Northeastern Illinois Communications Consortium (NICC), which also includes Grundy County, Will County, the City of Elgin, the Village of Plainfield, the Naperville Park District and the Northwest Central Dispatch Center in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Naperville and Aurora are the first cities in the NICC to purchase the OpenSky system. Other NICC members are currently evaluating their radio options.

“Through its unique partnership with Naperville, Aurora is getting one of the most advanced communications networks available to help its first responders communicate better, and ultimately, protect the citizens of the region,” notes Chuck Dougherty, president, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “We’re very proud to have worked so closely with Aurora and Naperville to design this system, and the benefits they receive from their new interoperable communication system will be immeasurable.”

The OpenSky digital communication network in the City of Aurora will have five sites, allowing for 40 simultaneous talkpaths. The Aurora Police Department, as well as the Naperville Police Department, will utilize ‘hot’ standby IP switches to provide redundant reliability in the radio system’s configuration. Aurora will use Project 25 (P25) Phase 2-ready, multi-mode radios capable of operating in 700 and 800 MHz frequencies on OpenSky, P25, STARCOM, EDACS® and mutual aid communication systems.

OpenSky is interoperable with networks in the region based on APCO P25 standards through NetworkFirst®. NetworkFirst is a powerful, cost-effective IP-gateway that enables communications networks to interoperate, and will allow DuPage County’s OpenSky emergency telecommunications network to seamlessly work with the State of Illinois’ STARCOM 21 digital communication system, as well as other mutual aid channels used by police, fire, EMS and emergency management.

OpenSky technology offers digital voice and packet data communications using a high-performance IP backbone network. OpenSky’s high-quality digital voice trunking capabilities and packet data communications features directly address the needs of both utility and public safety users, and OpenSky is capable of expanding to meet future requirements. In addition, OpenSky networks are based on the widely-accepted IS-732 protocol to support mobile applications with end-to-end TCP/IP connectivity, simplifying application-to-network integration.

Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of assured communications® systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets, with products ranging from the most advanced IP voice and data networks, to industry leading multiband, multimode radios, to public safety-grade broadband video and data solutions. With more than 80 years of experience, Harris supports over 500 systems around the world.

