Commercial Electronics Will Be at Texas Police Chief Association Conference

San Antonio, TX (March 17, 2008) – Commercial Electronics will be at the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TCPA) conference in Austin, TX this week on March 19th through March 20th to display new Vidicode call recording products. In addition, Commercial Electronics will offer video recording products designed for public safety.

This is the first year Commercial Electronics will be at this trade show. Mark Stemmermann CEO, “We hope to give law enforcement personnel the opportunity to demo some of the recording devices so they can experience the value added benefits of call recording. We will not only have telephone recording but video surveillance design to help in criminal investigations.”

The Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) is the only official state law enforcement administrator’s organization in Texas and, as such, it is concerned on a statewide basis with all issues involving the criminal justice system. Membership includes the law enforcement management personnel of over 300 cities and agencies representing a population served of more than 15 million. Commercial Electronics plans to make these recording products available to not only to the visitors at the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TCPA) show but other public safety trade show venues across the country in hopes to generate awareness and promote key critical features to public safety professionals. “We want to not only reinforce the existing need of recording to the public safety market but provide information to law enforcement officials the affordability of call recording,” says Stemmermann.

You can visit Commercial Electronics in booth number 27 at the TCPA conference. Also, Commercial Electronics will be offering special promotions and discounts to all visitors that come to the booth. Please visit the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TCPA) site at www.texaspolicechiefs.org for exhibitor show hours and events scheduled.

For information, samples, or pictures regarding this or any of the call recording products, visit the US Vidicode site at www.vidicodeus.com or call Commercial Electronics at 1-866-867-5206.