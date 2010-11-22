Competitive Grant Opportunity for Emergency Radio Replacement Now Open for State of Wisconsin

Almost $3.7 million is now available to improve emergency radio communications in Wisconsin

Based on an earlier pre-application process, 236 law enforcement, fire, emergency management and emergency medical service agencies in 61 counties and tribes are eligible for a portion of the funds. Additionally, a portion of this funding will also be available to install Mutual Aid Radio Communications (MARC) repeaters with automated repeater identification. The grant also contains new radio requirements as well as an optional sub grantee agreement.

County Emergency Management Offices or other designated county-level agency will coordinate with local agencies to develop a combined county Egrants application. Full details about the Mutual Aid Radio Replacement: Round 6 grant opportunity, deadlines, and a list of eligible agencies and equipment to be funded, are available on the Wisconsin Interoperability Initiative Website: interop.wi.gov.

County emergency managers or other designated county-level agency: OJA program and fiscal staff will hold a phone conference with county level applicants to review grant requirements and answer questions on Wednesday, December 8th at 2 pm. Teleconference instructions will be emailed to emergency managers from eligible counties by the end of the month. County level applicants that are not affiliated with emergency management must notify OJA of their intent to apply on behalf of the agencies in their county prior to the conference call.

Combined county applications must be submitted through Egrants on or before February 24, 2011.

For more information and application instructions, visit the Wisconsin Interoperability Initiative Website at interop.wi.gov or follow this link: http://oja.state.wi.us.