Firetide Selected by Adesta as Wireless Mesh Provider for Converged Communications and Security Solutions

Los Gatos, Calif. -(Business Wire)- Firetide Inc., the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks, announced today that Adesta will include Firetide as part of their solution-based vendor set to address the growing needs of government, transportation and telecommunication service provider customers for reliable, high-performing wireless infrastructure. Firetide’s established track record in transmitting multi-application traffic, especially high-bandwidth video, provides Adesta with an industry-leading solution to offer to its customers.

“Our customers, from local and state governments, to public safety officials, transportation agencies and telecommunications providers are constantly seeking new technology to deliver advanced communications and increased levels of safety and security,” said Bob Sommerfeld, President of Adesta, LLC. “The addition of Firetide infrastructure mesh to our portfolio allows us to provide our customers with proven and cost-effective wireless infrastructure, even in the most challenging condition or remote sites.”

Infrastructure mesh technology from Firetide provides municipal, industrial and enterprise users with the bandwidth needed to expand the reach of their existing networks, while adding a variety of fixed and mobile applications: city-wide video surveillance, traffic management and intelligent transportation systems, Wi-Fi access for mobile city workers and wireless broadband for underserved areas. Firetide infrastructure mesh also makes possible high-bandwidth mobile applications, including voice, data and video, to enhance productivity of government workers and provide new capabilities to transportation networks.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with Adesta in the areas of converged communications and security,” said Bo Larsson, chief executive officer of Firetide. “Firetide’s high-performing wireless infrastructure mesh has already proven itself in large-scale deployments for public safety agencies in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles County, Phoenix, among others, and we are pleased to be working with a leading systems integrator such as Adesta in markets where our product lines excel.”

About Firetide Inc.

Firetide is the leading provider of wireless infrastructure mesh networks that enable concurrent video, voice, and data for municipal, public safety, and industrial applications. Firetide provides reliable high performance wireless infrastructure mesh and access solutions for video surveillance, Internet access, public safety networks and temporary networks wherever rapid deployment, mobility and ease of installation are required. Headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., Firetide is a privately held company with worldwide product distribution. http://www.firetide.com

About Adesta, LLC:

Adesta is a systems integrator that brings innovative, flexible and cost efficient thinking to the design, construction and maintenance of stand-alone or integrated communication networks and electronic security systems. For nearly two decades, Adesta has offered commercial, industrial and governmental clients an efficient single point of contact for all their project issues. A trusted partner to customers and suppliers around the world, Adesta takes great pride in delivering outstanding technology and superior service. Adesta has deployed over 2 million fiber miles in more than 150 metropolitan and rural areas and completed over 1,000 large-scale electronic security systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Central America and the Middle East. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Adesta is managed by executives from the telecommunications, construction and security industries. www.adestagroup.com.