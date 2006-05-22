Heart Of Texas Council Of Governments Establishes Emergency Wireless Network With Tait’s P25 TB9100

HOUSTON, TX - With a grant from the State Homeland Security Program, The Heart of Texas Council of Governments (HOTCOG) recently implemented a Tait P25 TB9100 network solution to ensure seamless emergency communications across a six-county multi-government region in the event of a natural disaster or terrorist attack.

HOTCOG’s Emergency Wireless Network (EWN) comprises six individual TB9100 digital base stations/repeaters and was established in response to concerns over terrorism and weather-related disasters such as tornadoes, flash flooding and heavy wind damage. The Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee of HOTCOG, along with its Executive Committee, determined that an EWN would be of great benefit to regional communities in the face of such emergencies. The contract was awarded to Comtex Communications, a Tait Solution Provider that has been serving Public Safety Agencies for over 30 years. Comtex’s engineering and technical team worked closely with Tait engineers to ensure maximum coverage and quality of service.

Established in 1966, the Heart of Texas Council of Governments is a regional, voluntary association of local governments and elected officials who work together to solve mutual problems and plan for the future of a six-county area in Central Texas. Serving an area of 5,616 square miles and a population of 321,536 people, HOTCOG covers Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan Counties, and 55 HOTCOG governments. The emergency wireless network is used specifically for emergency management control communication within the region that spans all disciplines from public works to public safety.

According to Lt. Jeff Lyon, County Emergency Management Coordinator and 911 Communications Center Administrator for Hill County, the benefits of this system are invaluable. “This new system allows us to effectively communicate between counties in the event of any disaster or act of terrorism,” says Lyon. “It keeps us from jamming up the other channels with emergency management traffic.”

Along with being fully P25 compliant and capable of digital, analog and mixed mode operation, Tait’s TB9100 repeater was chosen for its impressive performance and ability to provide the network scalability required for this unique application.

“We are pleased to see the Tait P25 system successfully in operation here in our home state of Texas,” says Bill Fredrickson, President of Tait North America, Inc.

Tait Radio Communications is a leading international manufacturer and provider of world-class mobile voice and data communications equipment. Tait North America, Inc. is a subsidiary of Tait Electronics, Ltd. based in Christchurch, New Zealand and has been a growing presence in the North American radio communications market for more than 20 years.