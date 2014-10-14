IACP Invites President Obama to Address Police Chiefs

Alexandria, VA (Oct 2014) – In light of his recent comments over the state of police-community relations, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) today invited President Barack Obama to address its membership during its upcoming Annual Conference in Orlando, FL. The President had previously been invited to speak at the conference earlier this year, but no response has been received by the IACP.

In his most recent letter of invitation, IACP President Yost Zakhary, Chief of the Woodway, Texas Police Department referenced the President’s recent remarks to the Congressional Black Caucus and stated that law enforcement leaders would appreciate the opportunity to hear directly from the President on these issues of critical importance to the law enforcement community and the citizens they serve.

“I sincerely hope that President Obama will take advantage of this opportunity. We will have over 14,000 attendees at this conference which means it is the perfect opportunity for the President to speak to the Nation’s law enforcement leadership.” Zakhary continued, “The IACP shares the President’s view that we must do all that we can to promote a trusting relationship between communities and their law enforcement agencies. If President Obama wants to meaningfully engage with law enforcement leaders on this issue, there is no better place than the IACP Conference.”

As part of IACP’s commitment to this issue, in conjunction with Annual Conference, the IACP will also be holding a National Policy Summit on Police-Community Relations. During the summit, Police and Community leaders from around the nation will gather to examine the future of police-community relationships and provide law enforcement agencies and their communities with a road map to building a trusting and effective working relationship.

The 121st IACP Annual Conference and Expo is the world’s largest gathering of law enforcement executives. The conference will be held October 25 -28th in Orlando, Florida. Over 14,000 law enforcement professionals from around the world are expected to be in attendance.

About the IACP

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is a dynamic organization that serves as the professional voice of law enforcement. Building on our past success, the IACP addresses cutting edge issues confronting law enforcement though advocacy, programs and research, as well as training and other professional services. IACP is a comprehensive professional organization that supports the law enforcement leaders of today and develops the leaders of tomorrow.