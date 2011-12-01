IP Dispatch and Recording Advantages and Best Practices: A PowerSouth Case Study

Gilbert, SC — Analog communications systems are nearing the end of their life cycle - they are too cumbersome to serve the needs of today’s mission-critical contact centers. Forward-thinking organizations like PowerSouth Energy Cooperative are realizing that the latest IP-based dispatch consoles and communications recording technologies do everything that traditional ones can, but they do it far more reliably, offer more flexibility, better adapt to evolving needs, and even reduce life cycle support costs. They also open the door to improved quality of service and tighter control of liability in phone and radio communications.

Tuesday, December 6th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.

You’ll learn about:

• How PowerSouth Energy Cooperative modernized its communications center and boosted liability and quality control with a state-of-the-art IP dispatch and communications recording solution.

• The compelling advantages of an IP infrastructure for emergency communications.

• Best practices for disaster recovery.

• Proven strategies for future-ready recording and Quality Assurance of your communications.

Presenters:

• Chad Jenkins, Principal Engineer at PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

• Kevin Williams, VP of Product Development at Avtec

• Patrick Botz, VP of Workforce Optimization at VPI

