Nation to Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Officers During 25th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC—The names of 321 U.S. law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be formally dedicated on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, during the 25th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the evening of May 13.

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will deliver the keynote address and lead in candle lighting and reading the names of the fallen officers. The 321 officers include 120 who made the ultimate sacrifice during 2012, in addition to 201 officers who died earlier in history but whose sacrifice had not been previously documented. With these names added, a total of 19,981 names will be engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and military police agencies.



WHAT: 25th Annual Candlelight Vigil

Includes laser light show, musical tributes and reading of 321 names being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Live webcast is available through www.LawMemorial.org/webcast. WHEN: May 13, 2013—8 pm

Because of the large crowds and new security requirements, media representatives must arrive and check in before 3:30 pm. See credentialing information below. WHERE: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

E Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, NW

Washington, DC WHO: Eric Holder

U.S. Attorney General Janet Napolitano

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Craig W. Floyd

Memorial Fund Chairman and CEO Madeline Neumann

National President of Concerns of Police Survivors Other law enforcement leaders

Each May 13, an estimated 20,000 people assemble at the Memorial grounds in Judiciary Square for the Candlelight Vigil, a signature event of National Police Week. For the fifth straight year, the ceremony will be streamed live over the Internet so that people across the country can witness this annual tribute to America’s law enforcement officers. Individuals interested in the free webcast can register online at www.LawMemorial.org/webcast.

“At our annual Candlelight Vigil, we honor all of the brave men and women of law enforcement who put the safety and protection of others ahead of their own—and who made the ultimate sacrifice in the process,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Coming to the ceremony in person or viewing it over the Internet is a way for all Americans to show their appreciation and respect for these heroes.”

The names of the 321 officers being added to the National Memorial this year can be found at www.LawMemorial.org/2013RollCall. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/policeweek.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS: Media representatives planning to cover the Candlelight Vigil are asked to register for credentials in advance. Go to www.LawMemorial.org/credentials for details.

Media representatives planning to cover the Candlelight Vigil are asked to register for credentials in advance. Go to www.LawMemorial.org/credentials

Media check-in will open on May 13 at 1 pm and will be located on the E Street side of the Memorial. Media representatives must check in to pick up media kits and credentials before accessing the risers and site.

Space on the media riser is limited and due to increased security measures, all equipment must be in place prior to the sweep scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm.

Parking is extremely limited. If you will be bringing a satellite truck to conduct live shots from the Memorial, please contact Steve Groeninger, 202-737-7135 or steve@nleomf.org

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.