Susteen Inc. Announces New Secure View 2 with svProbe - Advanced Cell Phone Data Acquisition, Analysis & Forensics Tool for Law Enforcement and Corporate Security

Law Enforcement and Corporate Security Forensics Goes Beyond Data Acquisition and Reporting

Irvine, Calif.--(Business Wire)--Susteen, Inc. today announced Secure View 2 with svProbe, a comprehensive forensics solution which enables law enforcement and corporate security consultants to acquire, analyze and report cell phone data. This software release is a step up of Susteen’s leading Secure View for Forensics and the first cell phone data acquisition solution to incorporate a true analytical tool set, namely svProbe, which significantly automates, speeds up, and reveals critical cell phone data during the forensic investigation phase.

The svProbe offers unique functionalities currently not included in any of the competitive offerings to the law enforcement and corporate security market:

-Data Discovery and Bookmarking – search data after acqusition for relevant information with ease and bookmark results for quick and painless access during the investigation process.

-Link Grap - establish interdependencies between received calls, dialed numbers, sent/received SMS and MMS.

-Activity Map – snapshot of the cell phone activity volume within a predefined timeframe to identify how and when cell phone has been used

-Prime Number report - to determine the phone number with the most activity within the cell phone report, as well as to display the specific activity associated with the number.

The Secure View 2 also enables law enforcement and corporate security to merge multiple reports generated from diverse cell phone forensics solutions into one report. No need to browse through different formats – Secure View 2 will aggregate the necessary cell phone data into a central location.

The Secure View 2 builds upon the existing strengths of the Secure View for Forensics including, but not limited to, wide phone support (over 2,000 phones supported), OS agnostic solution (Windows Mobile, iPhone, Blackberry, Symbian, or proprietary operational systems), software ease-of-use and reliability, and data validation by means of HASH signature.

“Our product strategy to innovate in the newly emerged cell phone forensics field brought to the market the first ever data acquisition tool with analytical capability. Secure View 2 with svProbe fills in the missing link in an investigation process after acquisition, which is data analysis. It empowers law enforcement and corporate security to make inferences of cell phone use besides mere data acquisition and reporting,” said Hiroyuki Maruyama, President and CEO of Susteen, Inc.

For more information about Secure View 2 with svProbe visit us at www.mobileforensics.com

About Susteen, Inc.

Susteen, Inc. is an international design solution provider, specializing in the area of data communications and mobile computing. Susteen strives to enhance data communications through multi-level applications, and to develop products that provide convenience to the client through technological innovations. Susteen’s vision is to ascend to the position of worldwide dominant player in the seamless data management software industry through the ongoing enhancement of product quality and complete satisfaction of the stakeholders involved. Susteen is based in Irvine, California.