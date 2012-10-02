The InterAgency Board - HazMat Training Gap Survey

A HazMat Training Gap Survey is being conducted by the InterAgency Board (IAB) Training & Exercise Subgroup to assess the current level of proficiency, education and response capability of hazmat teams. This project is being conducted in order to gain a responsible understanding of possible gaps in education and training as they relate to hazmat response to potential biological threat scenes.

The IAB has created a brief survey that will be administered nationwide to hazmat teams, law enforcement and LRN BT Coordinators so that the perspectives of all three key groups can be captured. This survey will remain open until Wednesday, October 31, 2012. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the IAB Program Office at info@interagencyboard.us.