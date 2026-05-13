Reliable connectivity is now mission-critical for law enforcement

Mobile communication challenges like network disruptions and coverage gaps can devastate modern police agencies, imperiling officer safety and operational effectiveness.
A new nationwide survey of 1,148 law enforcement professionals evaluates how agencies today approach mobile technology — from network resiliency and priority access to satellite communications and 5G coverage.
See the results to learn:
- How often agencies experience cellular network disruptions.
- Why network resiliency during disasters ranks among the highest technology priorities.
- The growing importance of satellite communications as backup connectivity.
- What communication challenges agencies face most during large-scale incidents.
- Where leadership teams are focusing future technology investments.
The findings make one thing clear: Dependable connectivity is no longer optional for public safety agencies. As agencies deploy more mobile tools, real-time data applications and connected technologies, resilient communications infrastructure will play a central role in operational readiness and response capabilities.
Download the infographic to see how agencies nationwide are evaluating the future of mobile communications — and what technologies are shaping the next generation of public safety connectivity.