Spacenet’s Connexstar Services Gain Expanded Presence in the Emergency Response Market

Key Channel Partner Enables Rapid Deployment of Critical Communications via Satellite

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spacenet Inc., one of the world’s leading providers of satellite networking solutions, announced that its Channel Partner Orbital Data Net (ODN) recently deployed Spacenet’s high-performance Connexstar satellite services in support of emergency networks for government agencies to help bring vital communications online during severe weather conditions. The services enable rapid deployment of completely converged communications to support voice, video and broadband data via satellite for emergency response teams.

ODN, a leading satellite network integrator and emergency services solutions provider, deployed an emergency satellite communications network for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety to support critical operations during and after back-to-back hurricanes Gustav and Ike. Spacenet’s industry leading Connexstar services, deployed by ODN, provided support for the State’s VPN connections and Voice over IP emergency telephones. The network connected the Department of Public Safety in Baton Rouge to Highway Patrol Trooper Headquarters located at sites across the affected zones. The satellite systems proved to be extremely reliable, enduring winds in excess of 100 miles per hour for sustained periods of time.

ODN also deployed an advanced emergency management network in Missouri to help government agencies and community organizations resume data and voice communications during the aftermath of severe flooding. With damaged terrestrial networks and with cellular towers down, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) provided a transportable and rapidly deployable satellite network to The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). The emergency communications network, based on Spacenet’s industry leading Connexstar Performance service and implemented by ODN, provided support for Voice over IP (VoIP), radio backhaul, and VPN Internet access.

MoDOT Traffic Division Communications Coordinator John Diggs said, “Spacenet’s satellite services combined with ODN’s Emergency Satellite Network provided the mission-critical communications support that we needed during our flood recovery efforts. Unlike previous alternative satellite systems that we used which proved to be unreliable, the solution provided by Spacenet and ODN met all of our requirements and was designed specifically for the unique needs of emergency responders.”

Spacenet President and COO Glenn Katz said, “Reliable communications are a critical component of emergency response efforts during the aftermath of any natural or man-made disaster. Spacenet’s satellite services provide the needed communications services that help meet emergency recovery efforts. We are pleased that integration partners like ODN have chosen Spacenet’s services to provide a dependable communications solution for their customers.”

About Orbital Data Net, Inc.

With decades of experience in satellite, Orbital Data Net (ODN), formerly Heifner Communications is a leading provider of fixed and mobile emergency satellite communication systems. ODN can be contacted at (573)445-8101 or visit http://www.orbitaldata.net/.

About Spacenet®

Founded in 1981, Spacenet Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance satellite and hybrid terrestrial networking solutions for US based enterprise, government and small office/small business customers. Spacenet has a longstanding tradition of industry leadership and innovation, and today has more than 100,000 operational network endpoints for customers including many Fortune 500 companies and major government agencies. Spacenet’s services include its custom satellite and hybrid network solutions for enterprise and government; Connexstar™ VSAT services for primary, backup and disaster recovery networks; and StarBand® broadband Internet by satellite. Spacenet is based in McLean, Virginia, and operates its own end-to-end services infrastructure including network management, field services and teleport facilities in McLean, VA; Atlanta, Georgia; and Chicago, Illinois. Spacenet is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq:GILT). Visit Spacenet at www.spacenet.com.