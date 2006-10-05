Transcrypt Announces Security Solutions for HYT Radios

Transcrypt Designs New Radio Applications

Transcrypt International has launched voice privacy solutions for HYT model TC-700 portable and TM-800 mobile two-way radios. These new secure radio applications enable Transcrypt to participate in sales including HYT radios to government, military and public safety customers. HYT, based in China, is now among the top five producers of two-way radios worldwide.

“Our goal is provide homeland security solutions around the world and HYT is an active participant in this market,” said Michael Kelley, vice president and general manager of Transcrypt. “Transcrypt has over 2,700 radio applications for its voice privacy products, which allows Transcrypt to secure most every popular brand and model of two-way radio,” Kelley added.