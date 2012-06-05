Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) strongly support two outstanding career civil servants to become heads of Department of Justice agencies.

Michele Leonhart, the nominee for the Drug Enforcement Administrator, and Andrew Traver, the nominee for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director, has the support of the Women in Federal Law Enforcement, (WIFLE).

WIFLE believes that these nominees are the best choices to lead their respective agencies. We urge the Judiciary Committee to support these important nominations.

“It is critical that ATF and DEA have confirmed leaders. With drug violence and gang violence permeating our country, Congress is leaving two essential Justice Department agencies’ top positions vacant. This is not an effective way to combat violence in a comprehensive manner. WIFLE urges congress to act now and do justice to the men and women of ATF and DEA who risk their lives every day to protect our nation from the scourge of violence and drug abuse. It is not fair to the citizens of our country--or to the agents and support personnel who are on the front lines--to leave these important agencies without permanent leadership. We implore the Judiciary Committee to provide ATF and DEA with much needed stability and confirm Andrew Traver and Michele Leonhart.”