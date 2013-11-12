BrickHouse Security Honors Wounded Warriors with New Scholarship Fund

$10,000 Immediate-use Scholarship Will Help Defray Education Costs for Those Wounded in the Line of Duty and Their Families

BrickHouse Security, a premier supplier of surveillance and security solutions to consumers, the law enforcement community and government agencies, announced a new scholarship program that gives back to those who have given so much.

The $10,000 scholarship is available to active duty, retired or discharged members of the U.S. armed services or law enforcement officers who were wounded in the line of duty, and extends to their spouses or children as well. The immediate-use scholarship will be dispersed among up to three qualified applicants.

“Having worked closely with military and law enforcement personnel for years, we’ve come to really understand the sacrifices our people in uniform make every day,” said BrickHouse CEO and founder Todd Morris. “This scholarship is one small way we can make a difference in the lives of wounded warriors and their families.”

With thousands of soldiers serving multiple tours of duty, and the number of those wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan in the tens of thousands, the time has never been better to offer a scholarship for those returning home -- and for those who keep our homeland safe.

The easy application process hopes to cast as wide of a net as possible, requiring only the most pertinent documentation and a brief essay discussing how being wounded has impacted the applicants’ views on higher education.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Veteran’s Day than by announcing this unique program,” Morris added. “It’s our way of thanking those who have served so honorably.”

Wounded warriors and their families can apply for the BrickHouse scholarship here.

