Police Unity Tour 2013 to Arrive at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

Washington, DC – On Sunday May 12, nearly 1,700 cyclists with the Police Unity Tour will complete their 2013 journey to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC.

The Tour’s six spokes will converge on May 12 when the riders arrive at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial—at approximately 2:00 pm—to the cheers of thousands of family members, friends, colleagues and supporters.

Upon arrival, each rider will pedal through the Memorial’s ‘Pathways of Remembrance,’ which flank the Memorial walls. Once each rider has filed onto the Memorial grounds, there will be a brief ceremony with remarks by the Police Unity Tour’s Board of Directors and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Chairman and CEO Craig W. Floyd.

Given that part of the Police Unity Tour’s mission is to raise funds for the Memorial, Police Unity Tour executives will present Mr. Floyd with a check for the total amount of funds raised by the riders participating in the 2013 ride. At the conclusion of the ceremony, each rider will receive a medal commemorating his or her participation in this year’s ride.

Along their routes, riders stopped at 14 Target® stores to further the group’s primary mission of raising awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Target® is a generous sponsor of the Police Unity Tour, the Memorial Fund’s National Police Week activities and the entire law enforcement community.

Follow the riders’ progress and view photos from the 2013 ride at www.facebook.com/nleomf, on instagram @nleomf and on twitter @nleomf.



What: Police Unity Tour Arrival Ceremony When: May 12, 2013 – 2:00-3:00pm (approximate time) Where: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

E Street, between 4th and 5th Streets, NW

Washington, DC Who: Patrick Montoure, Florham Park (NJ) Police Chief and Founder of Police Unity Tour Harry Phillips, Executive Director of Police Unity Tour

Police Unity Tour Board of Directors Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s National Police Week events and activities are supported, in part, by a generous contribution from Target®.

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About the Police Unity Tour

Founded in 1997 with 18 riders, the Police Unity Tour now boasts nearly 1,700 riders and support personnel dedicated to raising awareness of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The Police Unity Tour raises funds to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and National Law Enforcement Museum. For more information, visit www.PoliceUnityTour.com