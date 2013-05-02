Unveiling Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Honored National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson and Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung Killed Last Year

Washington, DC—On Tuesday, April 30, at 11:00 am, National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson’s and Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung’s names were unveiled at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. The Unveiling Ceremony takes place each year to symbolically commence the solemn process of engraving new names onto the Memorial’s marble walls. Ranger Anderson and Officer Yung are among 321 fallen law enforcement officers nationwide whose names will be added to the Memorial this spring.

On the morning of January 1, 2012, Mount Rainier (WA) National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson conducted what began as a routine traffic stop in the park. Ranger Anderson set up a road block just below “Paradise,” the high point of Mount Rainier’s main park road, in order to slow a vehicle that had flown by an earlier stop. As the vehicle approached, the driver opened fire on Ranger Anderson and killed her, then fled the scene. Authorities later found the body of the suspected gunman, whose death appeared to be due to the cold weather.

National Park Service Director Jon Jarvis shared some heartfelt words about Park Ranger Margaret Anderson. “Ranger Anderson made deliberate, tactical decisions to protect the visitors at Paradise,” he said. “She gave her life to keep the visitors safe.” Director Jarvis stressed what an accomplished, dedicated Ranger Margaret Anderson was, “She will always be a part of us, and today she’s a part of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial,” he said.

Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung responded to a traffic call at about 2:00 pm on New Year’s Eve, with his emergency lights and siren activated. As he proceeded through a green light, a Dodge Caravan crossed in front of Officer Yung’s motorcycle. The collision was fatal—Officer Yung lost his life.

A former U.S. Marine who had spent seven years with the department, Officer Yung was known by many accounts for his smile, as well as exemplary professionalism and exuding “calm,” according to remarks from the department’s acting Chief, Barry Barnard at Officer Yung’s funeral.

Addressing the crowd of colleagues, family and guests assembled for the Unveiling Ceremony, Prince William County (VA) Police Chief Steve Hudson spoke about Officer Chris Yung. “Chris had an infectious smile that impacted everyone he met,” he said. Chief Hudson also told the group of Chris’s daily philosophy of “striving to be sure he did things better tomorrow than he had done today.” “It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to learn from that example,” he said.

Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd reflected on the importance of honoring both officers, along with all of the nearly 20,000 officers who have died in the line of duty through U.S. history. “Today, we continue the process of forever remembering and honoring these fallen American heroes,” he said, “and reminding the citizens of our nation that we should never take the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement professionals for granted.”

The 321 names being engraved this spring include 120 officers who were killed in 2012, plus 201 recently discovered officers who died in previous years. All 321 names will be formally dedicated on the Memorial during the 25th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the evening of May 13, during National Police Week. After this year’s names are engraved, there will be a total of 19,981 officers honored on the Memorial.

National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson’s and Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung’s names are engraved on Panel 64-West, Line 28, of the Memorial, along with the that of Honolulu (HI) Police Officer Chad Morimoto who was killed on July 23, 2012 in a motorcycle crash while participating in a training exercise.

