Defense Technology Corporation of America Announces Worldwide Distribution Agreement for Survivair® Respirators and Accessories

Jacksonville, Florida - Defense Technology Corporation of America, an Armor Holdings company, announced an agreement to market and distribute air purifying respirators and accessories manufactured by Bacou-Dalloz USA Safety Company under the name, Survivair® to the law enforcement and corrections markets. Under this Agreement Defense Technology will offer the Opti-Fit™ Tactical and CBRN gas masks and accessories through its worldwide distribution network.

The Survivair product line is developed specifically for first responders in tactical, CBRN and riot control situations. The product line includes the NIOSH approved Opti-Fit™ CBRN Gas Mask which provides respiratory protection from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents in addition to toxic industrial chemicals. The mask features three-position canister mounting, superior optics and three different nose cup sizes for a more customized fit.

“The Survivair line of gas masks and filters has features that allow a comfortable fit and good peripheral vision,” said Jim Seidel, Division Vice President, “We are excited about the opportunity to offer this quality, life saving product to the market.”