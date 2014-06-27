San Mateo, Ca.

June 24th, 2014

Safe Restraints Inc., recently conducted a training on their product, The WRAP safety restraint system for numerous San Francisco Bay Area Law Enforcement agencies. This four hour comprehensive course was a complimentary session administered by the training division of Safe Restraints and was hosted by the San Mateo Police Department as a refresh certification for new and existing officers. 18 Officers completed the course as well as the Safe Restraints team executed a safety inspection of each departments current inventory of WRAPs.

Safe Restraints holds quarterly trainings in the Bay Area and if you are interested in hosting or attending one of these trainings, please reach out to C. Edward Hammond @ 716 863 0498.