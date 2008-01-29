Undercover Hide-A-LED™ W600 & W1100 Corner Strobe In Split Colors Now Available from Major Police Supply

The lightening bright Nova® Hide-A-LED™ corner strobe, launched in 2007 boasted 1100+ lumen flashes of white light. Now, two new Hide-A-LED™ models, the W600 and W1100 with split color warning signals, have just been introduced. These new models utilize the latest LED technology to deliver high-intensity, pure colored LED light blasts where undercover officers need it most. Both 2008 models are now available at Major Police Supply.

The Nova Hide-A-LEDs feature a state-of-the-art, in-line molded power module that offers maintenance-free operation. By combining the power module, cable and LED head, the Hide-A-LED W600 warning signal eliminates common electrical issues caused by exposure to moisture and reduces installation time to a minimum. Fast installations and trouble-free operation offers fleet managers the additional benefit of less vehicle down-time. The W600 and W1100 are available in all six safety colors - solid or split: Amber, Blue, Green, Purple, Red and White.

• Four or six next-generation LEDs

• UV stabilized polycarbonate lens

• Nickel plated housing

• Low profile mounting flange

• High current LED driver

• Self-contained power module

• In-line power module

• 9 foot, pre-wired cable

• Mounts to 1" hole

• 5 year warranty

About Major Police Supply:

For over 15 years Major Police Supply has been a leading dealer of emergency service equipment along the east coast. Major Police’s distributorship covers New York, Washington DC, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, and its executive offices are located in Kenvil, New Jersey. Major Police Supply is an authorized distributor for Nova® Electronics, Federal Signal Company, Troy Products, Jotto Desk®, Signal Vehicle Products and other emergency vehicle equipment manufacturers.

TheHide-A-LED series can be purchased through Major Police Supply. For more information on this press release or to order the Hide-A-LED X1100 and W600, call 800-666-4472 or email quotes@MajorPoliceSupply.com.