Webinar Announcement: Social Media and Technology Breakthroughs for H1N1

Hear from leading social media, technology, crisis communications and health experts on quick, proven and cost-effective ways to communicate with the public, your emergency response team and government officials for seasonal flu and a potential H1N1 outbreak.

Panelist include Dr. Marsha Vanderford, Director of Emergency Communication Systems, CDC; David Stephenson, Principal, Stephenson Strategies; Nigel Snoad, Lead Capabilities Researcher, Microsoft Humanitarian Systems; and Phil Dixon, Business Product Manager, Google.

Who should attend? Public health officials, healthcare practitioners (physicians, nurses, emergency medical services), public safety responders (fire and police), emergency managers, and government communicators.

All in attendance will obtain innovative social media strategies and technology solutions for immediate implementation.

Cost to participate: FREE

The Center of Excellence for Risk and Crisis Communications at Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is pleased to co-host this special webinar to provide you with state-of-the-art social media and technology solutions. Co-hosts include the American Public Health Association (APHA), International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) and the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC).

Title: Social Media and Technology Breakthroughs for H1N1 and Seasonal Flu Communications

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2009

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webinar.

System Requirements

PC-based attendees

Required: Windows® 2000, XP Home, XP Pro, 2003 Server, Vista

Macintosh®-based attendees

Required: Mac OS® X 10.4 (Tiger®) or newer

Space is limited. Reserve your Webinar seat now at: https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/576136106