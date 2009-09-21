Webinar Announcement: Social Media and Technology Breakthroughs for H1N1
Hear from leading social media, technology, crisis communications and health experts on quick, proven and cost-effective ways to communicate with the public, your emergency response team and government officials for seasonal flu and a potential H1N1 outbreak.
Panelist include Dr. Marsha Vanderford, Director of Emergency Communication Systems, CDC; David Stephenson, Principal, Stephenson Strategies; Nigel Snoad, Lead Capabilities Researcher, Microsoft Humanitarian Systems; and Phil Dixon, Business Product Manager, Google.
Who should attend? Public health officials, healthcare practitioners (physicians, nurses, emergency medical services), public safety responders (fire and police), emergency managers, and government communicators.
All in attendance will obtain innovative social media strategies and technology solutions for immediate implementation.
Cost to participate: FREE
The Center of Excellence for Risk and Crisis Communications at Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is pleased to co-host this special webinar to provide you with state-of-the-art social media and technology solutions. Co-hosts include the American Public Health Association (APHA), International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) and the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC).
Title: Social Media and Technology Breakthroughs for H1N1 and Seasonal Flu Communications
Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2009
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT
Space is limited. Reserve your Webinar seat now at: https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/576136106