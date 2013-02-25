Public Servants Defense Agency Offers Career Protection at State Level

Public Servants provided with comprehensive professional liability coverage solution

Public Servant’s Defense Agency (PSDA) recently announced the availability of a new professional liability insurance product tailored to United States Public Servants at the State, County and Municipal level. PSDA’s Career Protection insurance provides defense and indemnity coverage specifically for Police Officers, Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians and Chiefs. This plan provides real insurance protection in the event that an insured is the target of an administrative, civil, or criminal action.



“We did a significant amount of market research prior to launching PSDA”, explains Glenn Clark, President of PSDA. “Currently the options available for public servants only offer a low limit of legal expense reimbursement with no element of indemnity coverage. PSDA’s Career Protector insurance plan can eliminate these deficiencies because; all claims are adjudicated by a nationally-recognized law firm with more than 30 years experience in professional liability litigation. The Career Protector also covers judgments and awards levied against the insured, up to the limits of liability.”

“Our management already insures over 50,000 public servants in the federal government,” continues Glenn. “In today’s litigious society, allegations leveled against our valuable civil servants are becoming more prevalent. We understand the exposures public servants face and have developed this career protection insurance plan in order to meet their needs at the state (and municipal) level.”

PSDA has partnered with an “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best rated insurance carrier. The Career Protector offers $100,000 of liability for as little as $250 per year for firefighters and EMTs. Police officers can secure $100,000 of liability for rates that start at $400. Coverage limits can be increased to $250,000 and further tailored with the addition of optional endorsements. The product is available on both an individual and group basis in all 50 states.



Interested parties can learn more about the PSDA product by accessing the agency’s website at www.psdains.com. Group inquiries for PSDA can made toll-free via 888-304-1201 or send an e-mail to: president@psdains.com.