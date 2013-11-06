Public Servants Defense Agency Offers Two LEOSA Endorsements for Retiree Associations

Wilmington, Del. - The Public Servants Defense Agency (PSDA) has recently expanded coverage available to retiree associations whose members are allowed to carry firearms under the Law Enforcement Officer’s Safety Act (LEOSA). As a result of these two product endorsements, PSDA’s LEOSA Self-Defense Plan can offer CCW Permit Denial Appeal and Illegal Firearm Possession coverage.

“Our agency constantly elicits feedback from our current and prospective policyholders regarding the products PSDA offers,” states Glenn Clark, CPCU and President. “We utilize this input as a gauge to measure the extent to which our offerings respond to the needs of the marketplace. The responses received from retired Law Enforcement officers indicated that these two additional endorsements would better address the unique coverage needs of this group.”

“PSDA’s LEOSA Self-Defense Plan has been enhanced to offer two additional coverage endorsements”, continues Glenn. “The product already provides expert legal defense and money for judgments and settlements in the event of a covered loss. The two additional endorsements for associations will offer coverage in the event an individuals’ CCW permit is denied or the insured is brought in for illegal firearm possession.”

The LEOSA Self-Defense Plan offers liability limit options of $100,000 and $250,000. All retirees authorized to carry firearms under the Law Enforcement Officer’s Safety Act of 2004 are eligible for the base coverage. Retiree Associations qualify to receive the two additional coverage endorsements.

Associations, Benevolent Organizations, or other groups interested in partnering with PSDA as a way to benefit their membership should contact Glenn Clark. Mr. Clark can be reached by phone at 888-304-1201 or via e-mail at president@psdains.com.