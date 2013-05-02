The Public Servants Defense Agency Launches Law Enforcement Survey

The Public Servant’s Defense Agency (PSDA) is launching a comprehensive survey targeting the law enforcement community. The questionnaire is designed to help quantify police officer’s perceptions regarding the level of professional liability they face during the performance of their duties. Once completed, the survey results will be compiled and shared with the participants.

“The Public Servants Defense Agency was established to address the unique liability exposures faced by our first responders”, states Glenn Clark, President of PSDA. “Inviting feedback from police officers gives us the opportunity to better understand the various risk factors that concern them. We believe it is imperative that these public servants be afforded a forum to voice their issues. Once the survey data has been compiled, the results will be shared with the law enforcement community at large. This information will also be used by our team to improve the PSDA portfolio of insurance products”.

All individual survey responses will be treated with the utmost confidentiality”, continues Glenn. “The data we garner will only be used for the stated purpose of better gauging police officers’ views on personal liability exposures. The compiled information will be shared on an aggregated basis”.

To further encourage law officers to respond, PSDA is offering a $25 gift card for restaurant.com for the first 100 officers who answer the survey. The card is redeemable at many restaurants nationwide. The survey should take about five minutes to complete. All questions must be answered in order to qualify for the gift card.

At the completion of the survey, officers will be asked if they would like to be part of an advisory board. This provides an opportunity for interested individuals to be the voice for their peers. Interested individuals can participate in the survey immediately by clicking here.

Interested parties can learn more about PSDA by accessing the agency’s website at www.psdains.com. Group inquiries for PSDA can made toll-free via 888-304-1201 or send an e-mail to: president@psdains.com .