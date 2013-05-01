What Customers Are Saying About Sparta Municipal Lease Financing

“Everything was perfect; everything happened on schedule. For the first time, leasing was made easy, and as the officer assigned to complete the documentation, as well as ride the motorcycle, it was certainly appreciated…. I don’t know of any other leasing company that calls their customers every so often just to see how things are going.”



Motor Officer Ben Christaino



Bloomfield, NJ Police







“I would like to thank Sparta for all the help they provided our agency with the purchase of our new motors. When my agency began to look into transferring our fleet, I was referred to Sparta. They were eager to assist our agency and were always available for questions and/or concerns. They even offered (and did) to contact our local dealer and handle everything for us.



Their staff is extremely knowledgeable in their job and also understands the aspects of city government. They made the transition start to finish very easy for our agency, and throughout the transaction contacted me several times just to see if there were any questions and or concerns.



I would recommend Sparta Municipal Leasing to any agency looking to acquire police vehicles with no hassles. We will contact them for future purchases without hesitation”



Officer Robert S. Burns, Motor Unit Supervisor



City of Flagler Beach, FL Police Department







“The people at Sparta’s Municipal Leasing Department are simply great to work with. They handle this kind of leasing arrangement with exceptional knowledge about the dealer’s role, and I couldn’t be more impressed with the quality of their involvement.”



Amy Hill



Fleet Manager, Ilderton Dodge







“I want to thank Sparta for helping us with the City’s Police Motorcycle Lease. I told the city officials in a phone call, ‘Sparta will give you the best rates and they’re really easy to do business with.’ Sparta also makes it easy for me. I can focus on the motorcycles and they take care of the financial side”



Tim Peek



General Manager, Riders Harley-Davidson