American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN) Signs on for 2014 / 2015 Predator Nation Broadcast Season

ATN is exclusive sponsor of night vision and thermal vision optics for Predator Nation™ on The Sportsman Channel

South San Francisco, CA - American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN), makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision, thermal and smart HD optics applications, has

signed on as the exclusive sponsor of night vision and thermal vision optics for the 2014 / 2015 broadcast season of Predator Nation™, hosted by avid hunter, guide and trapper Fred Eichler. Predator Nation™ isaired on The Sportsman Channel on Sunday nights at 8:30pm EST & 11:30pm EST, as well as on Tuesday days at 12:30pm EST. Check with your local cable provider for availability in your area.

Predator Nation™ is a high energy predator hunting show where Eichler entertains and educates viewers on how to successfully harvest all types of predators with all types of weapons. Eichler shares hunting techniques, as well as proper skinning tips and fur handling on a variety of predators.

ATN will have various products in the night vision and thermal optics categories featured throughout the upcoming season.

For more information on Predator Nation™ and Fred Eichler, visit www.fredeichler.com.



For more information on American Technologies Network Corp, visit www.atncorp.com. Visit Facebook to stay up to date on new products, images and promotions.