American Technologies Network Corp. Introduce the Smallest Thermal Imaging Monocular On the Market Today; the Odin-14 Thermal Monocular

ATN Develops an Advanced and Compact Thermal Monocular with Patent Pending Variable Pivot Technology

South San Francisco, CA –American Technologies Network Corp., makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, have introduced the Odin-14 Thermal Monocular, one of the smallest thermal imaging monocular system currently on the market. By using the latest technologies in high-grade polymers and miniature thermal imaging sensor technology, the Odin-14 is extremely compact and lightweight.

The Odin -14 features a new, patented technology the Variable Pivot Technology (VPT.) VPT allows the user to rotate the screen to match the angle of the Odin-14. The VPT comes into action whenever the monocular is helmet or weapon mounted so the screen appears straight as the user moves or the sight moves through the environment.

Standard features in the Odin -14 include the Thermal VOx Vanadium Oxide sensor with the clarity provided by the OLED display in zoom, polarity and color modes. Made to Mil-Spec standards, the Odin-14 is not only compact but very rugged.

The Odin -14 is helmet and weapon mountable by using the ATN PVS014 weapon/helmet mount adapter. Another option available for the Odin-14 is the digital reticle aiming system, similar to what the ATN THOR comes standard with. MSRP is $6,199.00 to $10,199.00 depending upon resolution output.

For more information on American Technologies Network Corp, visit www.atncorp.com. Visit Facebook to stay up to date on new products, images and promotions.