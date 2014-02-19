American Technologies Network Corp. Updates Website for 2014

The new www.atncorp.com site is feature-rich with larger, better graphics, easy-functionality and more searchable product information

South San Francisco, CA - American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN), makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision, thermal and smart HD optics applications, has launched a brand new, updated website for 2014 that provides the end user and visitor with an enhanced online experience. The website features eye-catching photography of ATN’s Night Vision, Thermal Night Vision, Smart HD Optics and Thermal Security Camera product lines. The functionality of the site is user-friendly with easy to navigate tabs that provide the visitor with an array of information and downloadables.



Visitors can download the full ATN Product Catalog via the Apple Store or Google Play. A FAQ, found under the Customer Support Tab, provides visitors with many of the answers they may be looking for regarding what a Night Vision Device is, how it works and more. For media personnel, ATN’s most current product images are available for download, as well as features and specifications available for viewing, which can be found on each individual product page.

An online newsletter and webinar sign up form is available, where by signing up visitors will receive exclusive information on Night Vision and Optics news, learn about new Night Vision Technologies and sights, as well as receive online deals. An online warranty registration form will soon be available.

“We at ATN are very proud of the newly revamped website,” James Munn, President of ATN, commented. “Our new website provides the end user with more functionality and easier search opportunities for product information by technology, use, type or price categories.”

For more information on American Technologies Network Corp, visit www.atncorp.com. Visit Facebook to stay up to date on new products, images and promotions.

About American Technologies Network, Corp.:

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, ATN is a leading manufacturer of precision optics that includes night vision, daytime scopes, thermal imaging and binoculars. With over 100 models and over 15 years’ experience in producing precision optics, ATN offers the world’s largest selection from 1st Generation to 4th Generation. www.atncorp.com