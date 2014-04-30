Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Attend Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour in Louisiana

The Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL training hosted by the Alexandria Police Department on April 7th & 8th offered specialized instruction featuring the use of tactical lights, firearms sighting systems and weapon-mounted lasers.

Fort Worth, TX – More than sixty Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies and Federal Agents attended the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour hosted by the Alexandria Police Department on April 7th & 8th in Louisiana. This free accredited training workshop provided students professional instruction with Wes Doss of Khyber Training and incorporated lights, sights and weapon-mounted lasers throughout.

Beginning in the classroom, course curriculum combined the Train to Win™ survival mindset with blue guns upgraded with XS Sights’ defensive sighting systems and Crimson Trace lasers. Moving to live-fire, the second half of the workshop focused on intense instruction and shooting from unconventional positions. “Range drills with a competent instructor culminated with end of day competition between the students,” commented Cpl. D.S. Additionally, there was dedicated range time to test and evaluate handguns upgraded by XS Sight Systems and Crimson Trace. Feedback from this location has continued to positively highlight both Khyber instruction and on-site cooperation provided by the Alexandria Police Department personnel and facility.

Supporting sponsors of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour have partnered to bring accredited training through Wes Doss of Khyber Interactive Associates and is intended for firearms instructors and tactical officers along with Law Enforcement and Military professionals assigned to specialty details/assignments. This one-day (8 hour) accredited workshop is being hosted by ten departments from Florida to Washington State and is free to the attending student; for additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required. Follow the Tour on www.facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.