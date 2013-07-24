The Advantage Tactical Sight for FNH USA Pistols Now Available

The only personalized sight system for speed, sight acquisition and precision shooting available for the FNS® and FNX™ Series of service pistols.

Santa Fe, N.M. – WrenTech Industries, LLC, manufacturer of innovated firearms related products including the Advantage Tactical Sight, is proud to announce the new sight system specifically designed for the popular FNS and FNX pistols.



The Advantage Tactical Sight (ATS) was developed by WrenTech president, Richard Nasef, in response to the inadequate iron sight products he found in the marketplace. Nasef, a practicing psychotherapist in New Mexico and California, as well as a firearms enthusiast, noticed shooters struggling with sight picture alignment and the resulting frustration at missed targets. Nasef recognized that the human brain quickly acclimates to a vertically aligned pyramid sight picture over the existing traditional sight pictures and the Advantage Tactical Sight was born.

The ATS allows new and seasoned shooters to acquire target sight pictures almost immediately and increases accuracy at all distances. The ATS, with interchangeable color schemes, provides great visibility in low-light situations and maintains the same sight picture when backlit. The sight system enhances the ability to shoot with both eyes open and while moving. Approved by the USPSA and the IDPA, the ATS give competition shooters an edge by increasing their scores and decreasing their times. The Advantage Tactical Sight is compatible with most holsters and provides better visibility in extreme weather conditions. It is windage and elevation adjustable.



“The FNS and FNX pistol series are some of the finest polymer pistols right out of the box,” Richard Nasef, President of WrenTech Industries, LLC and inventor of the Advantage Tactical Sight, explained. “The fit is exceptional and the perceived recoil is minimal. They are a joy to shoot and made even more enjoyable with the addition of the Advantage Tactical Sights.”

The new Advantage Tactical Sights for the FNS and the FNX pistol series are available now at retailers across the country for an MSRP of $98.49. The ATS Firefly upgrade for the FNS and FNX pistol sights will be available soon.