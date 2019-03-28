Sightmark is set to return to NYTOA Conference and Expo 2019

MANSFIELD, Texas — Sightmark will return to the New York Tactical Officers Association (NYTOA) Conference and Expo after a successful show in 2018 to acquire new partnerships.

The NYTOA Conference is scheduled for April 16-19 at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York.

Sightmark will display their law enforcement and military-inspired products like the Ultra Shot M-Spec Reflex Sight and Mini Shot M-Spec at booth #215.

Train with the most sought-after SWAT team instructors in the nation with over 50 training tracks to choose from.

The two-day trade show will host over 150 industry vendors showcasing their latest technology and products that make law enforcement and military jobs more effective.

Ultra Shot M-Spec

Patented integrated sunshade

Magnesium alloy housing

65-MOA red circle dot crosshair reticle

10 brightness settings

Unlimited eye relief

Motion sensing on/off activation

Recoil rated up to .50 BMG

Battery life from 200 to 2,000 hours

100% waterproof and dustproof

Mini Shot M-Spec

Windage and elevation click adjustments

3 MOA red dot reticle

10 reticle brightness levels

Ambidextrous digital switch brightness controls

12-hour auto shut off

Aluminum alloy housing

Scratch-resistant lens coating

100% waterproof and dustproof

If you plan on attending and want to schedule a meeting or talk to your dedicated law enforcement representative, please call 817-225-0310 ext. 288 or email le@sightmark.com.

For more information, visit www.nytacticalexpo.com

About NYTOA

The New York Tactical Officers Association is a not for profit corporation established to promote training, professionalism and the exchange of information between members of law enforcement, tactical units (law enforcement, military, corrections) and crisis negotiation teams. The NYTOA is a New York-based organization with members from around the world. We welcome and encourage officers from all states and allied nations to join. The association strives to advance individual and team knowledge by providing a network to share best practices, sound tactics, training and operational experiences. The association works to foster the highest professional standards and levels of competence by providing high-quality instruction to its members.

About Sightmark®

Sightmark manufactures award-winning products including riflescopes, gun sights, laser sights, night vision, flashlights, bore sights and other cutting edge, premium shooting accessories. Inspired by military and law enforcement technology, Sightmark products are designed for competition, shooting, home defense, personal safety and other tactical applications, as well as hunting. For more information about Sightmark products, visit www.sightmark.com. For media requests related to Sightmark, please email mediarelations@sightmark.com.