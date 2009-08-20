FNH USA offers, “Get the Perfect Tan” for 4th quarter promotion: No sunbathing necessary

(McLean, Va.) - FNH USA’s new fourth quarter promotion is an award for the purchase of an FNP-9 or FNP-40 handgun in the recently offered flat dark earth finish.

Promotion details are:

Buy any FNP 9 or FNP 40 handgun with a flat dark earth (FDE) finish between September 1 and November 30, 2009, and you can receive a specially designed FN Shooter’s Pack with a Blade-Tech™ FDE molded polymer belt holster and a double magazine pouch ($70 retail value).

“This is a very sharp looking combination with the handgun and pistol in matching flat dark earth. When we introduced the FNP handgun in this finish earlier this year, we heard from customers, they would like to see a matching holster. So that is why we chose this for a fourth quarter promotion to help our dealers drive sales,” said Barbara Sadowy Bailey, director of marketing for FNH USA.

For details on the FN Shooter’s Pack in FDE and a redemption form, please visit www.fnhusa.com/freetanpack.

Based in Puyallup, Washington, Blade-Tech Industries is a leading manufacturer of custom, production thermoplastic, injection molded tactical holsters, knife sheaths and magazine pouches. Blade-Tech also produces its own line of high quality field knives.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.