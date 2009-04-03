FNH USA offers P90 Submachine Gun and PS90 Semi-automatic Carbine Armorer Course: TCR0611

Host Agency: Hastings Police Department (Minnesota)

Tuition: $195.00

Duration: 1 day

Date: Friday, April 24, 2009,

Time: 0900 hrs. – 1700 hrs.

The P90 Armorer’s Course provides each student with a practical understanding of the key features of both the P90 submachine gun and the PS90 semi-automatic carbine. A combination of classroom instruction and practical applications enables each student to achieve a high degree of familiarity with the firearms. Those responsible for maintenance of the P90 submachine gun and the PS90 carbine will also benefit from this course.



Topics covered include:

• Nomenclature

• Cycle of functioning

• Care, cleaning, and lubrication

• Preventive and corrective maintenance

• Operator use

• Field and detail stripping

• Troubleshooting

• Special tools and gauges

Participants will be awarded an FNH USA Armorer Certification that is valid for a three-year period.

Location: Hastings Police Department 150 3rd Street East Hastings, MN 55033

Contact: SGT. Rod Risch, Hastings PD, RRisch@ci.hastings.mn.us, 651-480-2317

William Buie, FNH USA Training Team: billbu@fnhusa.com 703-980-0921

