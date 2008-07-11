Ruger® Introduces the LCP™ .380 Lightweight Compact Pistol

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) enters a major new market with the introduction of the Ruger LCP (Lightweight Compact Pistol), a .380 autoloader that offers legendary Ruger reliability and quality in an ultra-light, compact carry pistol. Following quickly on the heels of the successful introduction of the Ruger SR9™ 9mm pistol, the LCP is the latest addition to the Ruger Hard-R™ line of products, and it demonstrates a firm commitment by the Company to respond to customers.

In fact, “The development and introduction of the Ruger LCP is in direct response to customer demand,” said Ruger President, Stephen L. Sanetti. “We have not been part of this market, but the growing number of states authorizing the licensed carry of pistols for personal protection by law-abiding citizens, and continued demand by law enforcement for quality back-up guns, cannot be ignored. The Ruger LCP is a .380 Auto pistol with superior ergonomic design and handsome styling. It incorporates state-of-the-art polymers, aircraft quality aluminum alloys and high-grade precision steel components engineered for strength and maximum weight savings.”

The 9.4 ounce LCP pistol has a capacity of 6 + 1 rounds of .380 Auto. With a height of only 3.6 inches and a width of .82 inches, the small, lightweight LCP pistol is a reliable back-up or carry pistol. The high-performance, glass-filled nylon frame is topped by a through hardened blued slide. The Ruger LCP features a 2.75 inch barrel and an overall length of 5.16 inches. When size and weight savings count, the Ruger LCP pistol is a natural for personal defense carry, in a purse, briefcase, or inside hiking gear.

Each LCP comes with a soft case, instruction manual, external locking device and one magazine. For more information on the Ruger LCP pistol, visit the specially designed microsite at www.ruger.com/LCP/.