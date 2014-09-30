CMC Government Supply’s Line of Mesa Tactical Shotgun Accessories Available on GSA Advantage

CMC Government Supply is giving law enforcement and military units more economical ways to secure the best gear. Mesa Tactical shotgun accessories are available from CMC Government Supply through GSA Advantage, allowing qualified purchasers to take advantage of competitive pricing on some of the most reliable and durable equipment available.

Mesa Tactical’s LEO Telescoping Stock Adapters provide everything needed to fit Remington or Mossberg pump shotguns with AR-15 style stocks and grips. The investment cast aircraft-grade aluminum adapters are powder coated to give them a hard chemical-resistant finish. Mesa Tactical adapters accept AR-15 buffer tubes and lower the stock elevation to allow the use of iron sights. The adaptors also accept sling swivels. Customers who purchased the stock adapters commented on their easy installation and the fast shipping from CMC Government Supply.

Another choice of stocks for Remington and Benelli shotguns is Mesa Tactical’s Urbino Stock System. Made of glass-filled nylon with a rubber grip, optional Limbsaver recoil pad, and optional adjustable cheek riser, the stock is a simple way to customize shotguns to make them easier to use. The Urbino Stock System also features a shortened length of pull that is designed to provide greater weapon control in close quarters combat and when using body armor. A CMC Government Supply customer said the stock is well-made and is quick and easy to install.

To keep extra shells nearby but not in the way of reloading, Mesa Tactical Sureshell shotshell rides on weapons’ receivers or stocks. The carriers are made of aircraft aluminum, making them lightweight but durable enough to withstand daily use. These carriers fit Remington, Mossberg, and Benelli pump shotguns, as well as FN semi-automatic shotguns.

CMC Government Supply participates in the GSA Cooperative Purchasing Program allowing qualified state and local departments and agencies to buy these products at GSA prices. For more information on Mesa Tactical accessories available from CMC Government Supply on GSA Advantage, visit http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c261.htm or contact them at http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/contact.asp.