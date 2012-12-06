911 Fitness Challenge: Benefits Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals, Transforms Bodies of 911 Responders

COOPER CITY, Fla. - 911 Fitness, aka 911 CrossFit, a leading provider of fitness education, high performance conditioning and programs for 911 responders, announced today that it launched its 15th Annual 911 Fitness Challenge, benefitting Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.

911 Fitness has established a reputation as the source for helping 911 responders reach their health & fitness goals. 911 responders have demanding lifestyles. The 911 Fitness Challenge motivates competitors to improve their health & fitness with free weekly educational webinars focusing on nutrition, exercise and personal development and motivation.

The 911 Team who Loses the Most Fat & Gains the Most Muscle Wins! Registration: Dec 1. – 29, 2012.

911 Teams will weigh in throughout the USA and Canada by 911 Fitness Certified Trainer Heroes. These trainers will measure the participant’s body weight/composition both in January and April. Additionally, 911 Fitness has several fitness centers and CrossFit affiliates, nationwide, to assist with coaching participants, providing overall customer satisfaction with quality trainers and multiple weigh-in locations.

About 911 Fitness Challenge

Since 1998, the 911 Fitness Challenge has been transforming bodies of 911 responders in losing body fat and building muscle. Lead by Police Lieutenant (Ret.) Jim Sayih, is an Exercise Physiologist, International Top Athlete and a Noble Shriner for over 20 years, is committed to helping both 911 responders improve their fitness and fund Shriner’s Hospitals. The objective is for teams to lose fat and gain muscle. Winners are determined by their percent of improvement and will be awarded $5,000.

About Shriner’s Hospitals

In addition, the 911 Fitness Challenge registration proceeds support the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. Shriner’s provides FREE medical/orthopedic service for children with brain and spinal cord injuries, missing limbs, burn care, and cleft & palate. They provide the best treatment in the world, including surgeries, therapy and equipment - free. Register at www.911Fitness.com.