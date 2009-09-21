911 Responders Get Fit for Injured Children in 12th Annual 911 Fitness Challenge

911 Fitness Challenge will begin registrations for teams December 2009. Weigh-ins will begin nation-wide and Canada the first week in January 2010. Each of the five winning teams will receive a $5,000 check for losing the most fat and gaining the most muscle.

Winning checks will be presented in DISNEY WORLD.

The 911 Fitness Challenge continues its mission to help injured children with disabilities through dedicated Military, EMS, Law Enforcement and Firefighters as they compete as Teams to Lose Fat and Gain Muscle. Proceeds from registration benefit the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals, which provide free medical treatment for children under 18 including brain injuries, spinal cord and burn trauma. Learn more at www.ShrinersHQ.org

The team with the greatest averaged body composition improvement from their region will receive a $5000 prize and a trip to Orlando, Florida. The five regions include: West Coast, Central, Northeast, Southeast and Canada. Communities, nation-wide benefit as their 911 responders improve their health, increased service quality, efficiency, productivity and safety. Everybody Wins – children, communities, and 911 responders.

As it enters its twelfth year, the 911 Fitness Challenge has become a highly-anticipated event for thousands of First Responders throughout the U.S. and Canada. In addition to promoting teamwork and morale among the teams, the challenge provides incentive for 911 Responders who want a comprehensive fitness program included with registration. Each team consists of 3-5 members. Weigh-ins are performed by Certified Trainers at approved Fitness Centers. For more information visit www.911Fitness.com