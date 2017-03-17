National Association of Police Equipment Distributors (NAPED)

NAPED was created by bringing together law enforcement distributors, industry professionals and manufacturers to form a network for the purpose of mutually sharing the vast amounts of market experience, resources and product knowledge comprised within its membership. NAPED acts as a forum for member manufacturers and distributors to form long term, profitable relationships.

LBM Solution:

NAPED needed to grow awareness of their association within the law enforcement community, as well as increase their membership base. As part of their new initiatives, NAPED hired LBM CEO and founder, Laura Burgess, as the Administrative Director in December 2016. The LBM team will be incorporated in the new initiatives to provide new platforms for internal and external communication among members and provide new opportunities for general and associate members.