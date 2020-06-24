NAUMD names Barre Police Department best dressed

Annual Awards honor both the departments and suppliers of the uniform program

OMAHA, Neb.– The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) has named the Barre Police Department one of the nation’s best dressed. The Massachusetts agency is one of five winners in NAUMD’s Best Dressed Public Safety Award® Competition, an annual program that recognizes the important role uniforms play in law enforcement and public safety work. The awards honor both the departments and suppliers of the uniform program.

The uniforms worn by the officers of the Barre Police Department score high in appearance, functionality and comfort. Barre is located in the Central Massachusetts snow belt. The switch to a well-made, poly/wool trouser and shirt provided a more proper amount of climate protection than the previous poly/cotton uniform. Officers are now warmer in the winter and comfortable throughout the year, and Ike length jackets greatly increased the functionality by allowing easy access to duty belt equipment.

The Best Dressed Public Safety Award® Competition emphasizes the high value of professional, neat, well-fitted and immediately identifiable uniforms in the vitally important role of public safety and law enforcement. The award showcases the dedication of the industry’s uniform professionals to designing and manufacturing the most comfortable, safe and versatile set of apparel possible required to meet the exacting standards of today’s law enforcement professionals.

“If an officer is well dressed and feels good, he or she will project a positive image to the community,” noted NAUMD President Steve Zalkin.

Barre Police earned the best dressed nod for departments with less than 100 members. Others topping the list are Cumberland County, NC, Sheriff’s Department, Best Dressed Department with 100 – 500 members; Columbus, OH, Police Department, Best Dressed Department with more than 500 officers; Yocha Dehe, CA, Fire Department, Best Dressed Department with less than 100 members; Sarasota County Fire Department, Best Dressed Department with more than 500 members.

The Best Dressed Public Safety Award® Competition is open to all public safety departments across North America. Participants must submit a completed entry form, as well as photographs depicting the various uniforms in their program. An independent panel of experts reviews each department’s professional appearance and uniform specifications to determine whether the uniform is appropriate for the type of work being performed. All winning departments and their suppliers receive award plaques. An awards dinner scheduled to honor this year’s recipients has been canceled due to the current health crisis.

“This year, it is more important than ever to recognize these brave first responders who are on the front lines fighting the Covid pandemic” noted Zalkin. “The NAUMD is proud to honor this year’s winners and all in law enforcement who serve their communities.”

About NAUMD

The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.

The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.